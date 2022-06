Marriage License Applications for 6/13/22

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Austin Troy Strayer, Town of Antigo and Khala Mae Welnetz, Town of Antigo

John Herbert Spiegl, City of Antigo and Rhonda Ann Becerra, City of Antigo

Matthew Anthony Maus, Shawano, Hutchins and Kallie Lynn Eldridge, Town of Polar

Nicholas Alexander King, Town of Rolling and Kaitlyn Rose Hamlett-Wallace Town of Rolling

Douglas Bennett Theisen, City of Antigo and Stephanie Kay Young City of Antigo

Edward Michael Schleicher Town of Antigo and Jessica Ellen Ehmann, Town of Antigo

Dylan Jeffrey Seis, City of Antigo and Kendra Lynn Arrowood, City of Antigo

Rodney Keith Zupon, City of Antigo and Angela Renee Fleischmanm, City of Antigo