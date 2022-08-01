42nd Annual Antigo Tater Trot

Race directors are preparing for the 42nd annual 10 kilometer Tater Trot which will take place Saturday (August 13) at City Park in Antigo. In addition to the 10k run, individuals of all ages may also participate in the 2k fun or the 6k walk/run. The 2k run starts at 8:30am and is followed by the 10k run at 9:00am and 6k walk/run at 9:05am.

Anyone interested in participating in the Tater Trot events can register online at www.antigotatertrot.com through the end of the day August 9 or Friday evening and Saturday morning in person at City Park. The cost for the 10k and 6k events is $30 until Wednesday, August 10, which includes a 5lb bag of potatoes and a tee shirt. Late registration is $35. Shirts and potatoes will be given to late registrants based on availability. 2k participants will pay $5 registration, with the option to purchase a shirt for an additional $15. A virtual option will be available online to run or walk your race anytime between August 7 and August 13; you can run any course you choose. Results will be submitted electronically, and participants will receive a race shirt via mail or pickup. Virtual participants will not be eligible for prizes awarded to the top finishers.

Shirts, potatoes, race bibs, and medals will be available for pick up on Friday, August 12 from 3-6pm and the morning of the event (August 13) from 7-8:15am. Virtual participant packets will be mailed.

All proceeds from the race will benefit Antigo High School cross country and track teams, along with other community organizations. Since 1980, the Tater Trot has donated over $85,000 to area organizations involved in track and field events within the community. Additional past recipients include the Listle Field Concession Stand, Jack Lake Silent Sports Association; Elementary School Track and Field Day; All Saints Catholic School; and Peace Lutheran School.

The 42nd Annual Tater Trot is presented by CoVantage Credit Union and Volm Companies with help from the following yukon gold, silver, and bronze sponsors: Community Health Foundation, Antigo Optimists Club, Langlade Aspirus Hospital, Anytime Fitness, No Filter Nutrition, Subway, Hyland Lakes, The Antigo Times/Shopper, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, PrintWear, Waukesha Bearings, Schroeder’s Gifts, Brickner’s of Antigo, JW Mattek & Sons, Johnson Electric Coil Company, Sheldon’s Inc., Pick N’ Save, Bradley-Olson Funeral Home, Suick Lure Manufacturing LLC, Kwik Trip, Thrivent Financial – Nate Musolff, and Lakeside Market.