Submitted by: Mary Ponasik

Athlete Name: Chloe Tainter – Girl’s Swimming 2022

Description: Chloe has had an awesome swim season so far. She works hard, has a great attitude and is a very respectful young lady. Chloe recently broke the team record in the 50 freestyle and continues to improve her 100 butterfly time as well. Chloe’s love for the sport of swimming really shows in how she practices and in how she competes in meets.