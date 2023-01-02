Community Calendar for 1-2-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for January will be canned soups. For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Individuals will receive a checklist of food items and can indicate their selections then submit the list. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Monday Funday January 2nd 5:30pm. Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trail N8375 Park Rd., Deerbrook. The snowshoe trail is cleared, ski trails are good for a jog or hike and Mountain bike trails are open for fat-biking. Whatever activity you want to do. Plan to meet at Spychalla Lodge after for social. Choose your preferred activity. Come solo or bring a friend. Meet others who enjoy time outside and stay after for social time. Laid back atmosphere, go at your own pace, enjoy the outdoors! All abilities welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County January 3rd – January 6th 29th 9-11am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic January 3rd 10-11am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

Movie & Popcorn January 3rd 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo. The movie will be “Holiday Inn” starring Bing Crosby & Fred Astaire.

Knitting & Crocheting at the Langlade County Senior Center January 4th 10am-11:30am. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Cards, Cribbage & Dominos January 5th 1pm. Langlade County Senior Center, 904 5th Ave., Antigo.

Adult Book Club January 4th 1:30pm. Antigo Public Library, McGinley Room, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. January book will be “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. There are plenty of copies to pick up at the library. Book club meets the first Wednesday of every month.

White Lake Fitness & Fun January 5th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. A facilitator will pick a fitness program accommodating varies levels of ability. No cost to attend.

AVAIL Outreach House January 6th 3-6pm. AVAIL Outreach House 814 6th Ave., Antigo.

Eli’s Warriors Blood Drive January 7th 9am-2:30pm. North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. To schedule your appointment, please call or text Julie at (715) 216-2812. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “Donate Now” and search for sponsor code OT39. We kindly request you register in advance.

Cornhole Tournament for Childhood Cancer January 7th 10am-9pm. North Star Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. A cornhole tournament to raise money to fight childhood cancer will be held at Northstar Lanes on January 7th. Registration starts at 10am, contest starts at 11am. Registration fee is $50/team

KC Pancake Breakfast January 8th 8-11am. St Mary/Hyacinth Hall 819 3rd Ave, Antigo. Proceeds benefit AVAIL Inc. Everyone who enjoys great potato and buttermilk pancakes and want to help AVAIL are encouraged to come.

Curbside Christmas Tree Pick-up in the City of Antigo– January 9th -12th

Read to Jack January 9th 4-5pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The Antigo Public Library is proud to offer Tail Waggin’ Tutors, Therapy Dog International’s (TDI®) reading program. Jack the therapy dog will be available for children to practice their reading with. Call 715-623-3724 to sign up.

Free Blood Pressure Clinic January 9th 11-11:30am. St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pickerel. No appt needed. Contact Shelia Rine 715-627-6251

*Meetings*

City Planning Commission – Reg Meeting January 3rd 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Langlade County Snowmobile Council January 3rd 5:30pm. Wolf River Room Langlade Co resource Center 837 Clermont St., Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery & Rec Commission – Reg Meeting January 9th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm, Antigo Community Church School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (866) 362-4427.

Narcotics Anonymous Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm, 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm, SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Kids Clubs at Antigo Community Church January 4th 6:30-7:30pm, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 and CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories, and small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday in the Quest Center! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry January 8th 6:30-8pm, Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Realife is our junior and senior high school student ministry. Our goal is to make youth nights a safe and fun environment where students are able to encounter a relationship with Christ as well as build relationships with adult leaders who have a passion to see students’ lives changed by the Gospel! For more information, call 715-627-2805.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility Every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]