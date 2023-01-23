On the Advent of Joy

In life, there are people and events that bring us joy. We feel joy when we see an old friend after a long hiatus; attend a concert or musical which is well constructed and plays like a three dimensional cascade through the sense; walk in the door and someone not only notices but leaps to their feet to hug you and welcome your presence.



Yes, those ordinary people to others in an ordinary world, can be extraordinary people to us who bring extraordinary joys to our lives, making it all seem worthwhile. They are the messages of hope in a world that needs it more than anything.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher

Author of “Dear Reader” and “Tapestry of Love and Loss”