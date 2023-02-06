Bowling Scores

Three’s Company – January 19th

Schoolhouse Bar 673, 755, 616 = 2044; The Keglers 809, 646, 627 = 2082; WRLO Classic Rockers 740, 685, 651 = 2076; Ballerz 727, 804, 628 = 2159; U.C. Me Rollin 723, 653, 671 =2047; Southside tire # 1 627, 649, 707 = 1983; Not Bobs 625, 625, 625 = 1875; Mallitte Bus 658, 662, 657 = 1977; Southside Tire #2 608, 621, 781 = 2010; 2 Guys & a Girl 654, 713, 738 = 2105

High Scores / High Series

Ashley Donovan 194, 205, 158 = 557, Will Kubeny 234, 199, 257 = 690; Toby Dieck 247, 236, 177 = 660; Dennis Dziamaski 279, 203, 171 – 653; Dan Rekowski 236, 179, 227 = 642; Brandon Berg 192, 209, 236 = 637; Paul Bula 175, 183, 277 = 635; Ed Jasperson 234, 215, 183 = 632

Saturday Couples – January 21st

Potato Bugs 946, 849, 990 = 2785, Kind of Shady 947, 947, 936 = 2830; Heart Breakers 868, 880, 802 = 2550; Not Bobs 877, 915, 931 = 2723; Bi-Polar Rollers 899, 879, 919 = 2697; 4 Strikes 852, 836, 886 = 2574

High Scores / High Series

Lyle Tackett 198, 236, 225 = 659; Toby Dieck 209, 233, 191 = 633; Ed Jasperson 227, 204, 191 = 600; Shane Gollnick 205, 204, 191 = 600; Jennie Volkman 176, 189, 204 – 569

Northland Ladies – January 25th

White Winter Winery 811, 907, 850 =2568; The Nail Depot 862, 887, 898 = 2647; Summ Bowlers 889, 943, 851 = 2647; Heart Breakers 851, 961, 970 = 2782; Helds Bar 779, 760, 826 = 2382; Gallenberg Farms 852, 850, 790 = 2492; Jenny’s House of Dogs 824, 829, 809 = 2462; H & R Block 812, 792, 781 = 2385; Queen Pins 817, 848, 857 = 2522; Arlen’s TV & Appliance 821, 853, 804 = 2478; Tessmer Trucking 761, 788, 852 = 2401; Off Sides 870, 890, 722 = 2482

High Scores / High Series

Steph Steger 223, 269, 238 = 730; Jolene Guenthner 194, 183, 185 = 562; Jenela Berg 188, 201, 204 =593; Rose Summ 186, 174, 166 = 526; Jennie Volkman 173, 153, 194 = 520; Jennifer Kressin 193, 186, 167 = 546; Karen McCarthy 166, 203, 183 = 552; Jill Paff 213, 180, 129 = 522

Three’s Company – January 26th

Not Bobs 661, 821, 614 = 2096; U.C. Me Rollin 621, 673, 708 = 2002; Southside Tire #1 627, 748, 740 = 2115; Ballerz 605, 624, 728 = 1957; Malliette Bus 731, 688, 734 = 2153; 2 Guys & A Girl 654, 703, 640 = 1997; The Keglers 587, 740, 749 = 2076; Schoolhouse Bar 709, 621, 659 = 1989; WRLO Classic Rockers 696, 761, 661 = 2118

High Scores / High Series

Will Kubney 267, 300, 256 = 823; Chris Orgeman 213, 268, 267 = 748; Paul Bula 233, 225, 237 = 695; Toby Dieck 213, 233, 221 = 667; Dennis (Jammer) Dziamaski 171, 228, 267 = 666; Jennie Volkman 196, 193, 160 = 549; Brittany Hose 192, 157, 171 = 520; Megan Jansen 173, 169, 178 = 520; Laurie Bastle 162, 179, 159 = 500

Friday Youth – January 27th

Brady Rickert 214, 256, 279 = 749; Grant Prazlavicz 269, 199, 264 = 732; Jack Steer 226, 258, 223 = 707; Alec Knapkavage 246, 244, 213 = 703; Riley Guenthner179, 214, 267 = 660; Cooper Rickert 220, 257, 173 = 650; Johnny Lewis 228, 246, 196 = 670; Carson Kunze 218, 258, 182 = 658; Samuel Maus 182, 192, 186 = 560

12 & Under

Liam Welt 67, 123, 118 = 308; Robert Parilek 134, 99, 125 = 358; James Berg 110, 104, 96 = 310

High Scores / High Series

Marnie Kubacki 167, 193, 234 = 594; Katie Kirsch 225, 173, 189 = 587, Makayla Beck 181, 168, 178 = 527; Julianna Maus 180, 183, 173 – 536