New Wisconsin DMV license plate request from The Fix Is In, Inc.

Comment period open through March 10

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) received an application requesting a new specialty license plate from the organization The Fix Is In, Inc.

The Fix Is In, Inc. (thefixisin.org) is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay/neuter of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. Proceeds from the ($25 donation, in addition to the regular registration fee) for the specialty license plate will be used to support spay and neuter programs across the state of Wisconsin. The organization’s goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelter and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.

The application is available for public comment through March 10, 2023. To view their special group license plate application, visit wisconsindmv.gov/specialgroupreview

The public comment period is the first step in a process for groups interested in sponsoring an Authorized Special Group license plate. The public can review each application submitted to become a special group plate and submit an objection if they do not approve of the special group plate. The public review period is open for 30 days. All objections are passed to the legislative Transportation Committee for final decision on the plate’s status.

A complete list of specialty plates currently offered is available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/vehicles/title-plates/special-list.aspx

Specialty plates and regular plates can be ordered and renewed online at wisconsindmv.gov