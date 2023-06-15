Death Notices June 19, 2023

Catherine Ann Roth, of Antigo, passed away 6/3/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Garrett Jess Walters, of Wausau, passed away 6/5/23 at the age of 68. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Rank J. Knoble, of Birnamwood, passed away 6/5/23 at the age of 92. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Delores I. Wimmer, of Merrill, passed away 6/5/23 at the age of 90. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Paul J. Reichert, of the Town of Hutchins, passed away 6/6/23 at the age of 76. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Janet E. Van Norman, of Weston, passed away 6/6/23 at the age of 92. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Roger J. Bricko, of Antigo, passed away 6/8/23 at the age of 73. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Ester M. Rolo, of Antigo, passed away 6/8/23 at the age of 96. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Don Duca, passed away 6/11/23 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Robert “Bob” Jira, of Star Neva, passed away 6/12/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Lester Menting, of Antigo, passed away 6/12/23 at the age of 86. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com