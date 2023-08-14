City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Spotting and avoiding danger is always better than fighting your way out of it.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, August 1st

Officers received a noise complaint near 7th Ave. about someone playing music loudly in their vehicle. When officers arrived, the subjects explained they were just trying out new sound systems. They were advised to turn it down.

Wednesday, August 2nd

Officers received a call about a traffic complaint near Sunset Dr. Caller reported that cars are driving by and kicking up loose rocks.

A caller reported a theft from their hotel room off 6th Ave., after they reported they went to visit a friend and left their door unlocked. When they returned their medication (a controlled substance) was missing.

A call came into dispatch from City Hall stating that Spectrum was working in the area without proper signage. Caller also reported that they were driving in the area between the curb and the road. Caller wanted to note that if they caused any damages, they would be liable.

A caller reported a traffic complaint, stating some females in a Dodge Half Ton were doing burnouts in a parking lot near Hwy 64. Caller took a video and sent it to officers.

A motorcyclist was warned about their driving behavior after officers witnessed a driver doing burnouts near 5th Ave.

Friday, August 4th

Officers stopped out with a suspicious person near 5th Ave. & Lincoln St. just after 3am. Subject stated he was playing Pokemon Go on his phone.

Around 1:30pm a caller reported suspicious behavior when they saw a subject walking with their hood up back and forth on Lincoln down to Smith Ave. Subject was only walking on the sidewalk and not on the road.

A caller reported that their neighbor had drained their pool, therefore flooding the entire backyard. Caller requested to speak with an officer about the situation.

Sunday, August 6th

Just before 1:30am officers were out with an extremely intoxicated citizen near 5th Ave. & Superior St., the subject was assisted in getting across the road.

Just before 3am officers warned a subject near 5th Ave. about public intoxication and public urination.

Dispatch received a call from a local store stating a subject was trying to purchase a firearm but the sale couldn’t be completed because the manager didn’t know how. The shopper became very upset and reportedly started yelling at the employees. The subject left the store and was sitting in there vehicle at the time of the call.

A caller reported they left their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot (with permission) on either the 31st or the 1st and returned on the 6th to find that all the tires had been stolen. Caller reported the vehicle was up on blocks.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Wednesday, August 2nd

Dispatch received nine 911 hang up calls within 15min. Calls were pinged near Gardner Dam Rd. When officers went to investigate they located a camp with 100’s of kids and adults. Officers were able to locate the head person of the camp, who stated he would do his best to locate the person/number the calls were coming from. There was no emergency.

Thursday, August 3rd

An accident with injuries was reported involving a logging truck and a pickup near Polar Rd. & State Rd. 64 just before 11pm. EMS & Fire crews responded due to an extraction being needed.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft when a carpet master machine was returned late and the renter did not pay the $35 late fee. Officers made contact with the subject and notified him that the late fee is included in the written rental agreement. Subject stated they would return to the location and pay the late fee.

Friday, August 4th

Officers and EMS responded to a call near Brich Rd., caller stated his 53yr old son had been sick, stopped eating a week ago and was not having difficulty breathing. When EMS arrived they reported a “Pulseless Non Breather”. Subject was taken to hospital.

Sunday, August 6th

Officers received a call about loose horses going on and off the road near Enterprise Lake Rd. A short time later the horses were confirmed back home.

Monday, August 7th

FIre crews responded to a vehicle on fire near Cty. Rd. S. No EMS was requested. Shortly thereafter another caller reports she was driving past the car on fire and there was a vehicle coming the other direction and their mirrors hit.

Tuesday, August 8th

Officers received a call about a horse with a halter running on the roadway near State Rd. 64. Caller reported last seen the horse walking into the woods.

Wednesday, August 9th

Dispatch was notified via 988 Lifeline that male was having suicidal thoughts near Cty. Rd. H. Officers were originally told the subject had a loaded shotgun however the subject then stated he only had a knife. Officers were able to contact the subject several times and did meet up with him. After the episode ended he was given the crisis phone number.