Mackinac Island Or Bust
Dear Reader,
Sailing from Green Bay to Mackinac Island on a 36-foot Islander boat sounds like an
exciting and adventurous journey. Navigating the potentially unpredictable weather of
Lakes Michigan and Huron can add an element of challenge to the experience. With
expert sailors by your side, morning coffee, grilled dogs and burgers on the barbie, and
sipping scotch in the evening under the stars, it seems like a true brotherhood adventure
on life’s odyssey – an enjoyable mixture of camaraderie and the eventual unique charm
of Mackinac Island. Let’s go!
PATRICK J. WOOD
Publisher