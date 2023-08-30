Mackinac Island Or Bust

Dear Reader,

Sailing from Green Bay to Mackinac Island on a 36-foot Islander boat sounds like an

exciting and adventurous journey. Navigating the potentially unpredictable weather of

Lakes Michigan and Huron can add an element of challenge to the experience. With

expert sailors by your side, morning coffee, grilled dogs and burgers on the barbie, and

sipping scotch in the evening under the stars, it seems like a true brotherhood adventure

on life’s odyssey – an enjoyable mixture of camaraderie and the eventual unique charm

of Mackinac Island. Let’s go!

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher