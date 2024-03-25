2024 Spring Wisconsin Regional Arts Program

(WRAP) Exhibit

AVA held their 2024 Spring WRAP Exhibit reception March 9th at the Langlade County Historical Museum.

The evening featured a poetry presentation by veteran, Eric DeHart, who added a special touch to the event. Poetry often serves as a powerful tool for processing and healing from trauma and proved to be another healing artform tied to the art group’s mission of envisioning an arts-based community partnership in which every citizen has opportunities to explore, experience, and develop an appreciation for the arts in order to maximize their potential.

Deb Lund, the exhibit juror, commented on the reception, saying, “It was a well-put- together event with a lot of support from both the local art group and the community at large, which is crucial for the arts.” She also noted, ”Overall, I felt the art showed a great variety in medium and genre compared to the norm.”

AWARDS:

Viewer’s Choice: Reflections by Billie Jean Herman

Artist’s Choice: Forest Story by Vicki Eldridge

Honorable Mentions:

Southern Iceland by Craig Pilecky

Under The Sea by Amanda Lifke

Medicine Bear by Jamie Musolff

Prairie Susan by Jean Adams

Lonesome Birch by Audrey Wild

Sea Gallery by Emilee Lund

WRAP State Awards:

Honorable Mention: House Sparrow by Miira Allen

Honorable Mention: Bubblefish Show Off by Nancy Leder

Honorable Mention: A Quiet Afternoon by Beatie Gmeiner

Honorable Mention: Shattered Unity by Danna Gabriel

3rd Place: My Defender by Linda Robinson

2nd Place: Winter’s Dawn by Joanne March

1st Place: Forest Story by Vicki Eldridge

WRAP is sponsored by the Association of Wisconsin Artists (AWA). AWA is a nonprofit all-volunteer organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and support Wisconsin artists and their communities. Their mission is realized through exhibits, education, and recognition throughout the state of Wisconsin with regional exhibitions and are proud to be the only organization of this kind in the nation. AVA proudly collaborates with AWA yearly to host a WRAP exhibit at their gallery and also hosts a WRAP-Teen exhibit at the Antigo Public Library for artists aged 13-19. For more information email: [email protected]