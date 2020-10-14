Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 10/19/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, October 7th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Superior Street.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Friday, October 9th

Officers executed a warrant arrest at an address on Clermont Street. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Corrections.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a shoplifter in custody. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting a theft. The caller told officers that the subject left heading south on Hwy. 45. The subject was described as wearing a black hoodie and green shorts. The subject was arrested by officers.

Saturday, October 10th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hudson Street and Pearl Avenue. One vehicle backed out into the street and struck the other vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Sunday, October 11th

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at an area business on 5th Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, October 7th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she lost control of her vehicle on Hwy. 47 and hit a power pole. The pole was completely snapped off. Wisconsin Public Service was notified.

Friday, October 9th

A vehicle was stopped on Cty. Rd. HH. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a leaning tree on fire on Indian Hill Drive. WPS was notified.

Officers assisted with a fire call on Cty. Rd. I. There was a truck on fire at the end of the driveway. The driver of the vehicle was referred for operating after revocation, operating while intoxicated related. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, October 10th

Officers took a subject into custody on a Department of Corrections hold at an address at Hwy. 64 and Roehrig Road.

Sunday, October 11th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 64 and Shadey Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Monday, October 12th

Officers responded to a call from an area business owner at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N reporting that a male subject was pounding on the door and their employee did not feel safe leaving. Officers were out with the male subject at Cty. Rd. N and Angle Road who had a vehicle in the ditch. The driver was taken into custody for a blood draw.