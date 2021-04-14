Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/19/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, April 8th

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. A vehicle struck a sign.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of road blockage at Neva Road and Century Avenue. A semi truck had lost part of his load. Officers located the semi at Hwy. 64 and Highland Road. The semi was going to turn around and go back to collect the pallet of mulch.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he was in an accident on Neva Road. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a telephone pole at 5th Avenue and Deleglise Street was on fire. The transformer had blown and wires were down. WPS was notified.

Friday, April 9th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Neva Road involving three male subjects in their late teens.

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64. A subject was cited for retail theft over $200.00.

Officers responded to a report of a restraining order violation at an address on 5th Avenue. The subject’s restraining order stated that there was to be no contact with another subject and the subject shall not consume, purchase or possess alcohol and not to enter establishments whose primary purpose is the sale of alcohol. The subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, April 10th

Officers responded to multiple calls reporting a fight in progress at an address on 5th Avenue involving about 11 people and unknown weapons. When officers arrived, all parties agreed that it was just verbal. All parties were separated sent on their way.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 5th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on Clermont Street. A truck had backed into a vehicle.

Sunday, April 11th

Officers responded to a report of a retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a silver mini-van had plowed over a sign at Willard Avenue and continued going west on Willard Avenue. A female subject was transported to jail.

Monday, April 12th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting drugs at an address on Center Street. The caller told officers that they had seen a methamphetamine pipe fall out of a female’s vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, the female subject denied officers consent to search her vehicle. The subject did not appear to be under the influence.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject in a silver van was speaking quickly and erratically. He was talking about how he couldn’t drive. When officers arrived on the scene, a field sobriety test was conducted. The subject was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 10th Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Monday, April 12th

Officers responded to a call from a female on Potrykus Drive reporting disorderly conduct. The female told offices that her male neighbor had been banging on her door earlier that morning and she did not want him on her property anymore. She told officers that she was afraid that he would damage her property.

Tuesday, April 13th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hutchwood Road and Cty. Rd. D. A subject was referred for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and was given several traffic warnings.