Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 9/20/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, September 9th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at 7th Avenue and Virginia Street. A garbage disposal truck struck a parked vehicle with his claw.

Friday, September 10th

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at an area business on Neva Road. A subject had stolen three knives and left running northbound on Neva Road. The subject was described as wearing a red shirt. The business was able to recover the merchandise.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 3rd Avenue and Clermont Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The subject refused a blood draw. A search warrant was issued. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense.

Saturday, September 11th

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject at 5th Avenue and Superior Street. The caller told officers that the male subject was facing west towards 5th Avenue. He was wearing dark clothes and a baseball hat and walking in the road and waving his hands in the air like he was intoxicated. The subject was given a ride to another location.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at 7th Avenue and Clermont Street.

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Clermont Street reporting that on Thursday, September 9th an item was stolen from his front porch.

Sunday, September 12th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 5th Avenue and Clermont Street. A field sobriety test was conducted. The male driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 2nd offense. He was also cited for operating after revocation and unnecessary acceleration. The subject was then turned over to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding warrant.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting retail theft. The caller told officers that they had a male and a female subject in the office that appeared “jumpy.” They were both cited for retail theft.

Officers were outside the Safety Building with a highly intoxicated subject that was smashing things with a large metal pole. The subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

Monday, September 13th

Officers received a call from a male subject at an address on Neva Road reporting that sometime between Monday and Wednesday of last week, someone stole his medication. There were no suspects.

Tuesday, September 14th

Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at an area business on Hwy. 64. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers received a call from a male at an address on Charlotte Crt. reporting that he had just gotten home and it appeared that someone hit his garage door.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a theft at an address on Superior Street. The caller told officers that some angle iron, cut off wheels and tie downs had been stolen out of their black F150 pickup between 3:30 PM and 3:45 PM.

Officers responded to a report of a three vehicle accident at Neva Road and Century Avenue. Property damage only.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, September 9th

Officers received a call from a male subject at an address on Cty. Rd. C with a harassment complaint. He told officers that he felt a female subject was stalking him as he had seen her twice in a week and a half. He also said that the female had been trying to use his personal information to sign up for things. He told officers that he wanted her to leave him alone.

Officers responded to a report of a missing person. An 83 year old male subject had been in the woods since that afternoon. At 5:30 PM the male subject had called his daughter telling her that he was lost, cold and tired. The male subject was located and he was not injured.

Friday, September 10th

Officers received a call from a subject at an address on Cty. Rd. C reporting the theft of a ladder, toolbox and some tools the day before.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Bissell Street and Lake Street in White Lake. The caller told officers that they had run over a fire hydrant. Public Works was notified.

Saturday, September 11th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Turtle Lake Road. The caller told officers that an intoxicated male subject was being disorderly, trying to start fights and would not leave. Several others at the scene then removed him from the facility. He then left on a 4 wheeler almost striking another vehicle. The subject was described as wearing a green shirt and jeans. Officers told the reporting person to call them back if the subject returned. Officers received another call later saying that the male subject had returned. Officers arrested the male subject after a small scuffle.

Sunday, September 12th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting an accident on Cty. Rd. H. The caller told officers that they had just gotten home from work and saw a flipped truck with a male subject. The caller told officers that they could not feel a pulse. The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers determined that the vehicle had been traveling southbound on Cty. Rd H and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch, strike a driveway and roll several times. It appeared to officers that the male subject had left a nearby event and had been on the phone typing on Snap chat at the time of the accident.

Monday, September 13th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Old 26 Road. Some fireworks had been blown up in a mailbox. The mailbox was damaged and there was a bundle of white tape with something suspicious in side. Officers removed the remains of the bottle rockets.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Hwy. 45.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Cty. Rd. S involving a car and a tractor. There were no injuries.