Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 10/25/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, October 12th

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot at Langlade Hospital. A car rear-ended a truck. There were no injuries.

Officers received a report of a theft at an address on 1st Avenue. The caller told officers that a gray pedal bike had been stolen from their garage some time the night before. There were no suspects.

Wednesday, October 13th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on 7th Avenue. No ambulance was needed, but the pedestrian was transported to get checked out.

Officers received a report of a theft from an address on 4th Avenue. The male caller told officers that he had been at a nursing home for the last couple of months and had let a subject watch the house. When he got back home, he noticed that he was missing about $1,200.00 that he had in the home.

Friday, October 15th

Officers responded to a report of assault and battery at an address on Fulton Street. The female caller told officers that she was just pushed and attacked by a subject. The female subject had stopped at the address for a garage sale. The homeowner told officers that the attacking subject saw the female, hid behind a clothes rack, then came out screaming and pushed her.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Badger Avenue. Officers received consent to search the subject’s vehicle and bedroom. In the bedroom, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The subject was referred on for possession of those items.

Officers responded to a call from a female at an address on Virginia Street reporting a burglary. The female told officers that it looked like someone had broken in. She told officers that she would be waiting in her vehicle. She had not gone inside.

Saturday, October 16th

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was in the hallway yelling and possibly crying. Officers found the intoxicated male subject in the hallway. It was determined that he did not need help. Officers warned him that if he kept up that behavior, he could possibly go to jail.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 5th Avenue. A male subject was in the hallway yelling, “Where is my wife, Where is my kids?” He was taken into custody.

Sunday, October 17th

Officers responded to a report of a female subject lying in the middle of road in front of an area business on 5th Avenue. The female stated that she just wanted to lie in the road for a minute. She was fine and sent on her way.

Officers responded to a gun/shooting call at an address on Badger Avenue. The male caller was yelling on the phone to officers that a male subject had run out his house with a rifle, then ran back in and came out with a handgun. The caller continued yelling into the phone and arguing with the other subject. He would not back away or leave the scene. One of the subjects was taken into custody.

Monday, October 18th

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 64 reporting that they had a shoplifter in custody. The subject was cited for retail theft.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, October 13th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a red van was swerving on the road. Officers stopped the vehicle at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. N. The male driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and additional charges. He also had an outstanding warrant in Oneida County and was turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday, October 14th

Officers received a call from a female at an address on Lake Street reporting that her intoxicated neighbor was coming and harassing her. She told officers that the subject had come over and pushed her in the garage, made a gun gesture while saying that tomorrow, someone will be dead.

Officers responded to a call from a male subject reporting that he was hunting and got lost, north of Poor Farm Road. He told officers that he would be walking around in an area to stay warm, but not go far or fire his gun. Multiple fire departments responded. The subject was found.

Friday, October 15th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Riverside Road. A vehicle had struck a pole. The male driver was cited for failure to fasten his seat belt. The vehicle was towed.

Saturday, October 16th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle roll-over accident on Hwy. 45. The caller told officers that the female driver was crawling out of the vehicle and told them that she had fallen asleep. The vehicle was towed.

Officers assisted with an EMS call at an address on Hwy. 17. A female subject was involved in an ATV accident and had an injury to her hand and stitches were needed.

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on Robbins Street. The female caller told officers that her red Dodge Durango had been keyed all across the passenger side, sometime during the night. She also told officers that her truck had been keyed before. She gave officers the name of a possible suspect. Officers spoke to that subject. She denied keying the vehicle.

Monday, October 18th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 64 and Wallrich Road. The male caller told officers that he had been sitting at the stop sign for the road work and a vehicle had struck him and then left. The caller wasn’t sure if the striking driver had left to get his information or if he had just left.

Tuesday, October 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. S and Mayking Road. The female driver had gone off the road. She had a shoulder injury. The vehicle was towed.