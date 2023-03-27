LOCAL DONATIONS

The Langlade County Tavern League donated $250 to the Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County to put towards operating expenses. The Tavern League of Wisconsin has agreed to match those funds! Picture left to right, Tammy Walrath,B & G Club Director of Resource Development, Molly Held Tavern League Director, Angel Zimmerman B & G Club CEO, and Corie Zelazoski B & G Club Director of Operations

The Langlade County Tavern League donated $250 to the Antigo Youth Bowling Club to put towards scholarship funds. The Tavern League of Wisconsin has agreed to match those funds! Pictured is Trevor McCarthy Bowling Coach and Molly Held from the Langlade County Tavern League.

Molly Held from the Langlade County Tavern League is presenting a check to Kevin Ashby of the Deerbrook Rumble for $250. The Tavern League of Wisconsin will match those funds. The Deerbrook Rumble is a fundraiser for Never Forgotten Honor Flight. This year the date is August 5, 2023 at the MC Festival Grounds in Deerbrook.