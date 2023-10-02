Antigo Times

Obits
Death Notices Oct. 2th, 2023

Death Notices Oct. 2th, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
October 2, 2023
Clara Bell Olson, of Antigo, passed away 9/17/23, at the age of 92. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Roger Toth, of Deerbrook, passed away 9/17/23, at the age of 63. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Michael K. Zelazoski, of Antigo, passed away 9/17/23, at the age of 71. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Jane R. Menthing, of Phlox, passed away 9/18/23, at the age of 89. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Dennis J. Gechas, formerly of Antigo, passed away 9/19/23, at the age of 53. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Earl J. Mortenson, of Antigo, passed away 9/20/23, at the age of 100. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Donals J. Matsche, of Birnamwood, passed away 9/21/23, at the age of 92. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

