Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs Banquet & Award Ceremony

SUBMITTED BY LINDA GRALL

On Saturday, October 21, 2023 the AWSC, (Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs), gathered in La Crosse for their annual banquet/awards ceremony which was held in conjunction with the AWSC workshop and Directors/Reps meeting from Fri., Oct. 20 – Sun., Oct. 22.

It was an extra special occasion for the Antigo Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club because one of their longtime members, Drew Grall, was recognized and honored for earning the very first AWSC 2023 Young Volunteer Groomer of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin.

Drew has been an extremely active member of the Antigo Sno-Drifters since he was a young boy. His Dad, Tim Grall, instilled his love of snowmobiling in Drew when Drew was about three years of age. That was when he started riding a Kitty Cat and taking rides with his Dad and Mom. He also learned the importance of volunteering and giving back to his community through his active participation in both his snowmobile club and 4-H club.

Drew began helping in the snowmobile club when he was about five years of age helping to brush and sign trails. He rode in the groomer tractor with his Dad for many years and learned the techniques of grooming. He then began grooming trails on his own at age 14 and continues to do so. Drew has continued to increase his involvement at the club, county, and state level. He is currently the Antigo Sno-Drifters Vice President. His passion for the sport of snowmobiling also continues to grow and he loves to promote the sport, our snowmobile club, and our Langlade County of Trails because they are some of the best trails in our state! Think Snow!!

Photos by Austin Grall

Photo 1(a) – Drew Grall – AWSC 2023 Young Volunteer Groomer of the Year Award Recipient

Photo 2(b) -AWSC Past President Dave Newman, AWSC President Lori Heideman, Tim Grall, Drew Grall, Steve Noskowiak, Jane Noskowiak, Austin Grall, and Linda Grall

Photo 3(c) – Antigo Sno-Drifters Trail Boss Steve Noskowiak, Award Recipient Drew Grall, AWSC Trails Committee Chairman Larry Erickson, and Antigo Sno-Drifters Club President Tim Grall