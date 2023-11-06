Long-time Antigo Resident Debuts Poetry Collection

Jennifer Ruth Jackson’s Collection “Domestic Bodies” released Nov. 3rd from Querencia Press

Domestic Bodies, Jennifer Ruth Jackson’s debut poetry collection, delves into mundane and life- altering moments as experienced by a narrator disabled from birth. Jackson explores the impact and physicality of cancer, family, death, disability, and resilience. Many of her poems don’t end happily, but leave the reader with a sense of life continuing on…regardless.

“Jennifer Ruth Jackson’s poems are dynamite. They reach back to our disabled elders and forward to a future where we ‘steal clouds to write/obscenities to the waning moon.’ I love this book and its expansive spirit. Jennifer Ruth Jackson is already on the vanguard as a publisher of many disabled poets. And Domestic Bodies shows her incredible skill as a poet.” -The Cyborg Jillian Weise, author of The Common Cyborg

Poet and fictionist Jennifer Ruth Jackson lives with cerebral palsy. Her work appears in Strange Horizons, Algebra of Owls, Apex Magazine, Vinyl Poetry and Prose, South Florida Poetry Journal among others. When not writing, she enjoys making greeting cards, creating beaded jewelry, championing other disabled writers, and playing video games with her husband.

Her poetry collection will be available from various sellers including directly from Querencia Press, on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. ISBN: 978-1959118565

“Jennifer Ruth Jackson’s poems refuse platitudes, trouble assumptions. The poems hold to the light illness, grief, and the mind and body of a disabled speaker. Pain, here, is singular, not universal. Stunning language is also present. A name ‘raises hives’ on arms, there’s a ‘door to your mother’s voice.’ This is a candid and lyrical book—a remarkable contribution to literature of the body.”-Eduardo C. Corral, author of Guillotine.

Website: https://www.jenniferruthjackson.com

Email: [email protected]