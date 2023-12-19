Antigo Wrestling Starts Conference Season With Strong Showing Against Lakeland Mercer

Lakeland Mercer, the conference runner up last season, welcomed Antigo for an early season

conference dual meet.Action started at the 113 pound weight class, where Logan Gray-Ives of Lakeland used multiple takedowns to earn a major decision against Jonathan Wissbroecker.

Lakeland would continue the early success with pinfall victories over Owen Medo and Aidan Kielcheski.

Freshman Jack Sundermeyer pick up his first varsity victory in a very exciting, hotly contested matchup

against Victor Reyes. Reyes was able to earn a pair of first period takedowns, while Sundermeyer was

able to earn a pir of escapes and a pair of penalty points to enter the second period tied at 4.

Sundermeyer would choose to start on bottom in the second period, and an escape led to a 5-4 Antigo

lead. The match would see tons of action and near scoring opportunities, but good defense by each

wrestler led to stalemates in the remaining periods, and Sundermeyer earned an impressive 5-4 victory.

Lakeland would pick up another pair of pinfall victories over Seth Medo and Levi Binversie before Antigo

middleweights started a winning streak.

Starting at 157 pounds, Jayson Arrowood would use a takedown against an escape by Jerome LaBarge to

take a 2-1 lead into the second period. In the second period, Arrowood started on bottom and earned a

reversal, against another escape by Labarge for a 4-2 lead going into the third. In the third period,

LaBarge earned an escape, Arrowood earned another takedown, and a late escape by Labarge ended

the match 6-4 in favor of the Antigo wrestler.

Nolan Kielcheski would take to the mat at 165 pounds and faced Tommy Howard. Howard was able to

earn a late first period takedown to take a 2-0 lead. In the second period, Kielcheski earned a takedown,

and locked up a cradle for the pinfall victory at 2:56.

Jack Stronstad would keep the hot streak going at 175 pounds against Kenny Thompson. Stronstad

earned the first takedown, and after an escape by Thompson, Stronstad took a 2-1 lead into the second

period. Stronstad chose to start the second period on the bottom, and earned a pair of penalty points

when Thompson locked his hands trying to defend against switch attempts. Stronstad would then earn

an escape, add a takedown, and eventually pinned his opponent with 3 seconds left in the second

period.

Wyat Beaber made short work of Cart McCray at 190 pounds, needing only 25 seconds to earn a

takedown, nearfall, and then another turn for the pinfall victory.

Lakeland would seal the team victory with pinfall victories over Caleb Vandenlangenberg and Trystin

Powell.

Competing on the girls side, Olivia Hofrichter used an ankle pick for the initial takedown, and then used

a half nelson to pin Isabella Anderson in 41 seconds.

Picking up a pair of JV victories on the day was Kenai Radtke. In his first match, Radtke used 3 takedowns

and a pair of nearfall points to build a 8-1 lead, before eventually pinning Nakai Larson at the 2:23 mark.

In his second match, Radtke earned a takedown and then pinned Tyler Christensen at 1:32 of the first

period.

Michael Hofrichter split a pair of JV matches on the day, dropping a match to Nolan Johnson and then

defeating Nakai Larson by pinfall.

Up next for all 3 levels of Antigo Wrestling will be the Shawano Holiday Classic, this Saturday.



Weight Summary LUME ANTI

113 Logan Gray-Ives (Lakeland/Mercer) over Jonathan Wissbroecker (Antigo)

(MD 19-5)

4 0

120 Justin Funmaker (Lakeland/Mercer) over Owen Medo (Antigo) (Fall 0:16) 6 0

126 Charlie Ernst (Lakeland/Mercer) over Aidan Kielcheski (Antigo) (Fall

1:52)

6 0

132 Jack Sundermeyer (Antigo) over Victor Reyes (Lakeland/Mercer) (Dec 5-

4)

0 3

138 Ashton Bremer (Lakeland/Mercer) over Seth Medo (Antigo) (Fall 1:05) 6 0

144 Osawa Durant (Lakeland/Mercer) over Unknown (For.) 6 0

150 Tyson Skubal (Lakeland/Mercer) over Levi Binversie (Antigo) (Fall 3:04) 6 0

157 Jayson Arrowood (Antigo) over Jerome LaBarge (Lakeland/Mercer) (Dec

6-4)

0 3

165 Nolan Kielcheski (Antigo) over Tommy Howard (Lakeland/Mercer) (Fall

2:56)

0 6

175 Jack Stronstad (Antigo) over Kenny Thompson (Lakeland/Mercer) (Fall

3:57)

0 6

190 Wyat Beaber (Antigo) over Carter McCray (Lakeland/Mercer) (Fall 0:25) 0 6

215 Leonard Chosa (Lakeland/Mercer) over Caleb Vandenlangenberg (Antigo)

(Fall 1:09)

6 0

285 Esaube Brown (Lakeland/Mercer) over Trystin Powell (Antigo) (Fall 1:10) 6 0

106 Double Forfeit 0 0

165 Extra: Kenai Radtke (Antigo) over Nakai Larson (Lakeland/Mercer) (Fall

2:23)

0 0

165 Extra: Nolan Johnson (Lakeland/Mercer) over Michael Hofrichter (Antigo)

(Fall 1:10)

0 0

165 Extra: Olivia Hofrichter (Antigo) over Isabella Anderson

(Lakeland/Mercer) (Fall 0:41)

0 0

165 Extra: Kenai Radtke (Antigo) over Tyler Christensen (Lakeland/Mercer)

(Fall 1:32)

0 0

165 Extra: Michael Hofrichter (Antigo) over Nakai Larson (Lakeland/Mercer)

(Fall 2:35)

0 0

Team Score: 46 24