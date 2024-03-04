Wisconsin Family Council (WFC) announced today the newest inductees into its Marriage Hall of Fame. WFC began this unique Hall of Fame in 2022 to honor both the institution of marriage and individual marriages that have gone the distance. Applying to be part of the Marriage Hall of Fame was open to any married couple in Wisconsin who has currently been married 60 or more years.

We are honored to announce that Wisconsin’s 2024 longest-married couple is Richard and Beverly Grosskreutz of Whitewater who have been married 75 years! Richard and Beverly were married on January 28, 1949. Richard is a U.S. Army veteran. They had 2 sons and 4 grandchildren. They are still able to live independently and enjoy visiting family! Their marriage advice conveys a delightful sense of humor: “The first hundred years are the hardest.”

The long and faithful marriage of the Grosskreutzs is an encouragement and challenge to everyone in our state. Twenty-two other couples join the Grosskreutzs in the Marriage Hall of Fame this year.

Donald and Dorothy Kurer, Allenton, married 74 years.

Stanley and Velma Schultz, Edgar, married 73 years.

Jesse and Corrine Wakefield, Beloit, married 73 years.

Richard and Blanche Brockman, Manitowoc, married 70 years.

Wynn and Joan Jones, Rhineland, married 70 years.

Gerald and Kathryn Kostroski, Wausau, married 69 years.

Lemuel and Beverly Miller, Jr., Richland Center, married 69 years.

Dale and Dotty Vollrath, Green Bay, married 68 years.

Paul and Nelda Wolf, Marshfield, married 68 years.

Roger and Grace Grebe, Wausau, married 67 years.

Thomas C. and Kathleen Reeves, Franksville, married 66 years.

Jesse and Judy Lindall, Cadott, married 65 years.

Philip and Janet Roos, Lake Geneva, married 64 years.

Arnold and Norma Quakkelaar, Waukesha, married 64 years.

Frankie and Helga Schmidt, Pearson, married 64 years.

John and Patricia Ruder, Marshfield, married 63 years.

Rodney and Doris Anderson, Watertown, married 62 years.

Edward and Jacqueline Hahn, Marshfield, married 62 years.

David and Jo Ann Baker, Neshkoro, married 61 years.

Lee and Barb Webster, Wausau, married 61 years.

Norm and Linda Panzer, Fort Atkinson, married 61 years.

Roger and Sandy Gehrke, Hudson, married 60 years.

Wisconsin Family Council president, Julaine Appling, commented, “What an incredible group of married couples we are inducting in this unique Hall of Fame! Their milestone anniversaries are an incredible testimony to the truth that marriages can last a lifetime. No doubt all of these couples have faced both adversity and blessings in their marriages, and through it all, their commitment to each other and their vows prevailed. We are so glad we can honor these couples who exemplify the kinds of marriages that build families that form a strong foundation for our communities, state, and nation. Congratulations to each of them!”

Each of these couples will receive a framed certificate recognizing their induction into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame. Pictures of all the inductees and their stories are posted on wifamilycouncil.org. Applications for next year will open in January 2025.