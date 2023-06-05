Death Notices June 5, 2023

Antigo Times

ObitsDeath Notices June 5, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
June 5, 2023
Rita M. Kuik, of the Town of Oneida, passed away 5/12/23 at the age of 66. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Shirley M. Strassburg, of Bowler, passed away 5/19/23 at the age of 75. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

James “Jim” Shafel, of Antigo, passed away 5/17/23 at the age of 83. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Jerry E. Tenney, of Hayward, passed away 5/17/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Carla S. Gorecki, of Deerbrook, passed away 5/18/23 at the age of 54. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Lillian E. Marckx, of Rhinelander, formerly Summit Lake, passed away 5/18/23 at the age of 96. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Kathleen M. Teal, of Deerbrook, passed away 5/20/23 at the age of 58. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Donald C. Jueck, of Antigo (formerly Watertown), passed away 5/22/23 at the age of 60. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Deanna M. Pilecky, of Merrill, passed away 5/22/23 at the age of 53. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Godfrey Gabriel, of Antigo, passed away 5/23/23 at the age of 93. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

John DeBroux, of Antigo, passed away 5/24/23 at the age of 85. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Ralph M. Lepak, of Pickerel, passed away 5/24/23 at the age of 81. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Naomi R. Engelmann, passed away 5/25/23 at the age of 80. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Bud Lemmens, of Antigo, passed away 5/26/23 at the age of 79. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Ronald “Ron” Godager, passed away 5/26/23 at the age of 80. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Beverly Meyer, of Antigo, passes away 5/26/23 at the age of 68. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Robert F. Brown, of Antigo, passed away 5/28/23 at the age of 95. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Mary Riha, of Antigo, passed away 5/29/23 at the age of 81. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

