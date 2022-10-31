Antigo Times

Local
Death Notices 10/31/22

Death Notices 10/31/22

By Natasha Winkler
October 31, 2022
0
0

Gerald Meinecke, of Elcho, passed away 10/17/22 at the age of 95. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Ronald Bender, of Antigo, passed away 10/17/22 at the age of 76. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Arla Ann Block, of Elderon, passed away 10/18/22 at the age of 75. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Harry Fraley, of Deerbrook, passed away 10/19/22 at the age of 78. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Tammy Jean Matsche, of Wittenberg, passed away 10/19/22 at the age of 39. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Judith Ann Rose, of Wittenberg, passed away 10/19/22 at the age of 83. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Richard Joseph Deede, of Antigo, passed away 10/17/22 at the age of 86. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Jane L Rose, of White Lake, passed away 10/21/22 at the age of 74. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Ray R Clay Sr., of Townsend, passed away 10/21/22 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Patrick Curran, of Deerbrook, passed away 10/21/22 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

William “Bill” Gravitter, of Pickerel, passed away 10/21/22 at the age of 94. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Sister Delores Demulling, of Antigo, passed away 10/21/22 at the age of 92. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Cindy (Stone, Theilman) Horst, of Deerbrook, passed away 10/24/22 at the age of 64. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Robert Rohe, of Mountain, passed away 10/24/22 at the age of 88. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Sherry Stank, of Elcho, passed away 10/25/22 at the age of 74. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

