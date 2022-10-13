Antigo Times

Death Notices_10_17_22

Death Notices_10_17_22

By Natasha Winkler
October 13, 2022
James Mansfield Schilleman of Cambridge, passed away on 10-1-22 at the age of 91. Details at https://www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com/

Marlene D. Shebuski of Antigo, passed away 10-5-22, at the age of 90. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Cheryl “Sue” Hitz, of Antigo passed away 10-5-22, at the age of 74. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

Jeffrey Wayne Crum of Antigo, passed away on 10-09-22 at the age of 67. Details at https://www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com/

Carol Jean Jira of Deerbrook, passed away 10-11-22 at the age of 78. Details at https://www.bradleyfh.com/

