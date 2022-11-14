Death Notices Nov. 14, 2022

Antigo Times

LocalDeath Notices Nov. 14, 2022

By Natasha Winkler
November 14, 2022
Samuel T Sawyer, of Wausau, passed away 10/28/22 at the age of 24. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Patricia Ann Devine, of Wausau, passed away 10/30/22 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Soja Martha Block, of Birnamwood, passed away 11/1/22 at the age of 84. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Dona J Powel, of Lily/White Lake, passed away 11/2/22 at the age of 91. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Mary L Schmiester, of Antigo, passed away 11/5/22 at the age of 90. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Robert Otto Brennecke, of Mattoon, passed away 11/5/22 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Donald Dale Linke (Ducky), of Eland, passed away 11/5/22 at the age of 84. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Geno Joseph Schisel, of Burlington, Iowa (Antigo H.S.), passed away 11/5/22 at the age of 54. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

David George Pranke Sr, of Antigo, passed away 11/7/22 at the age of 94. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

