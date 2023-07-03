Antigo Times

Death Notices July 3, 2023

Death Notices July 3, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
July 3, 2023
Nancy Kelly, of Antigo, passed away 6/18/23, at the age of 84. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Jamie L. Kreitzer “Jim”, of Rhinlander, passed away 6/19/23, at the age of 46. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Karen A. Ralph, of Pearson, passed away 6/21/23, at the age of 71. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Rodney “Hot Rod” Bierman, of White Lake, passed away 6/23/23 at the age of 56. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Nathalie R. Harvey, of Antigo, passed away 6/26/23, at the age of 91. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

