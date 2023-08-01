Death Notices July 31, 2023

Antigo Times

ObitsDeath Notices July 31, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
August 1, 2023
Dorthy Wild, of Antigo, passed away 7/18/23, at the age of 99. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Alan J Bauch, of Birnamwood, passed away 7/19/23, at the age of 60. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Carl Borowczyk, of Summit Lake, passed away 7/19/23, at the age of 86. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Eugene “Butch” Thomas Markgraf, of Post Lake, passed away 7/19/23, at the age of 72. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Thomas Strobel, of Antigo, passed away 7/20/23, at the age of 71. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

David A. Norrbom, of Eland, passed away 7/22/23, at the age of 87. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Rex R. Carlson, of Wittenberg, passed away 7/23/23, at the age of 62. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Jack Lee Harder, of Antigo, passed away 7/23/23, at the age of 85. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Jeanine M. McMeekin, of Antigo, passed away 7/25/23 at the age of 94. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

