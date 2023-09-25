Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Obits
ObitsDeath Notices Sept. 25th, 2023

Death Notices Sept. 25th, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
September 25, 2023
0
0

Shirley H. Dobson, of Antigo, passed away 9/11/23, at the age of 86. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Colin “Chuck” Handeyside, of Elcho, passed away 9/13/23, at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Barbara L. Hoerman, of Antigo, passed away 9/14/23, at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Christine M. Bauer, of Antigo, passed away 9/15/23, at the age of 92. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Florence Bures, of Deerbrook, passed away 9/16/23, at the age of 83. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Legena “Jean” Shannon,of White Lake, passed away 9/16/23, at the age of 80. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

Help Slow the Spread of CWD This ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.