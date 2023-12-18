City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you are in a situation where you must defend yourself, make your defense fast & decisive.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 7th

Just before 2am officers received a report that individuals were on top of the roof of a commercial building near Neva Rd. and making a lot of noise. They were unable to locate anyone.

Just after 1pm a caller reported seeing a subject around the age of 13 or 14 walking in the area of 2nd Ave. with no shoes (barefoot) thin pj bottoms and only a spaghetti string top. Caller stated the individual looked very disoriented. Officers were able to locate the subject. No further report was given.

Dec. 8th

Just after midnight dispatch received a call from an individual claiming to hear voices. The individual admitted to being off their psych meds for about a year. The caller then stated they drank lemon oil, which is danger/deadly if swallowed. After some conversation an ambulance took the subject to the hospital.

A report of Criminal Damage was made by the Antigo HS, reporting that someone had tore up the outdoor volleyball courts and the practice football field with a vehicle. Report continued to state that further investigation is needed.

Someone reported that 2 subjects were in a parking lot near Neva Rd. wearing stolen ski masks. The report stated that they had stolen the masks from one business and were going into another business wearing them. Officers did locate the subjects & vehicle. However, after a search it was determined the items were not stolen and were for legitimate use.

Dec. 10th

A local establishment near 5th Ave. was reported for a Liquor Law Violation. This re-opened incident was regarding serving alcohol to underage people.

Just before 2am a vehicle was reported off the road and in the trees near State Valley 45 & Valley Vista Rd. Officers report the vehicle was over 100yds. off the road and needed a flatbed for tow. After locating the subjects, one was taken into custody.

A vehicle reportedly drove into a power pole, causing significant damage. Multiple callers reported the incident and more damage near Langlade Rd. Police were unable to locate the vehicle but did obtain images and video from the surrounding area in attempts to identify the subject.

Dec 11th

Just after midnight a female entered the Safety Building looking to speak with an officer about local available resources. She reported she is homeless and did not have a way to get anywhere for help or a place to stay.

Dec. 12th

An accident was reported near the intersection of Century Ave. & Neva Rd. No injuries were reported however a tow was requested for at least one of the vehicles.

A theft was reported when a resident noticed that several of their prescription medications were missing. They reported that within 10 days of picking up a new prescription they had run out, again. They continued to state that they think someone in the home is stealing them.

A noise complaint around 9pm came in, caller reported they were having a party & being loud. When officers arrived, all the lights went out and they could observe someone peeking out the patio door, however no one would come to the door.

Around 6pm a racoon was detained after hanging out at a local business on Neva Rd. for several days. The furry friend had started approaching customers and the matter was turned over to the DNR for relocation of the critter.

Just after 4pm a report for disorderly conduct came in, caller reported the subject was threatening to kill them. Officers further reported that a subject fled the scene, but one subject was taken into custody.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Dec. 7th

Just after 3pm a caller reported that they found a gun in a closet at their home on Cole St. and they said they have no idea how it got there. After officers arrived they further reported it was a BB gun but at the caller’s request, officers took possession of the BB gun.

Just after 6pm dispatch received a call about a male walking on Hwy 64 heading eastbound. Caller states nothing suspicious but was concerned for their wellbeing. The subject was later spotted by an officer walking on Cty. S, this officer reports that he was going to give the subject a ride to the county line.

Dec. 8th

A caller contacted dispatch around 1pm, extremely agitated. Caller reported that he has two teens on the property that he no longer wants there. Officers explained the eviction process however when the caller explained further that he was upset his son did not put the groceries away, officers advised him he can not evict his minor son. The caller then hung up.

Dec. 12th

An accident near S. Dorr St. & Forrest was reported just before 8am. One driver was given a failure to yield citation, no injuries were reported.

An accident was called in just after 11:30am near State Rd. 45 & Now Rd. Caller stated he was rear ended and that two vehicles were in the ditch, one getting out on there own and leaving the scene. Caller was advised due to everyone leaving the scene, to file a report online.