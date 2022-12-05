Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

LocalObits
LocalDeath Notices Dec. 5, 2022

Death Notices Dec. 5, 2022

By Natasha Winkler
December 5, 2022
0
0

Evelyn S. Rodgers, of Bryant, passed away 11/16/22 at the age of 81. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Andrew William Palmer, formerly of Elcho, passed away 11/18/22 at the age of 63. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Joanne Skorie, of White Lake, passed away 11/18/22 at the age of 65. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Larry Loren Marmes Sr., of Antigo, passed away 11/20/22 at the age of 80. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

John “Big John” Welch, of Shawano, passed away 11/20/22 at the age of 66. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Mary Lee Firkus, of Birnamwood, passed away 11/22/22 at the age of 96. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Jane Bernice Meronk, of Birnamwood, passed away 11/23/22 at the age of 88. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Priscilla A Olsen, of Elcho, passed away 11/24/22 at the age of 90. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Michael Fleschman, of Antigo, passed away 11/25/22 at the age of 49. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Bonnie J Pergande, of Antigo, passed away 11/25/22 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Ralph ‘Pat’ Bernard Gunerson, of Eland, passed away 11/25/22 at the age of 84. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Suzanne E Novotny, of Deerbrook, passed away 11/25/22 at the age of 78. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Darlene Bennett, of Antigo, passed away 11/26/22 at the age of 82. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Constance Jean Hubatch, of Post Lake, passed away 11/26/22 at the age of 86. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Joseph Ralph Schroeder, of Antigo, passed away 11/27/22 at the age of 78. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Tagsdeath notices
Previous Article

December is a big month for the ...

Next Article

Crocker Hills 4-H Club collected lots of ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.