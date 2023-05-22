Antigo Times

ObitsDeath Notices May 22, 2023

Death Notices May 22, 2023

By Natasha Winkler
May 22, 2023
Marcia V. Tellock, of Birnamwood, passed away 5/8/23, at the age of 95. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Tina M. Peschke, of Antigo, passed away 5/9/23, at the age of 64. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Rose Mary Dorthy Hanus, of Antigo, passed away 5/9/23, at the age of 95. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Linda Lofton, of Antigo, passed away 5/10/23, at the age of 79. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Karen J. Weber-Rotta, of Weston, passed away 5/10/23, at the age of 80. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Bernice B. Stuiber, of Antigo, passed away 5/11/23, at the age of 97. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

