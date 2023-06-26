Death Notices June 26, 2023

Jay M. Timm, of Shepley, passed away 6/12/23 at the age of 56. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Michael J. Millard, of Tigerton, passed away 6/12/23 at the age of 52. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Ester Ostroski, of Franklin formerly Bevent, passed away 6/12/23 at the age of 91. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Sara M. Arrowood, of Antigo, passed away 6/12/23 at the age of 57. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Louis Zdrazil, of Antigo, passed away 6/13/23 at the age of 87. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Sidney P. Nowinsky, of Antigo, passed away 6/14/23 at the age of 84. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

James F. Kozlovsky, formerly of Birnamwood, passed away 6/15/23 at the age of 88. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Elaine M. Reynolds, of Elcho, passed away 6/15/23 at the age of 92. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Holly Marquardt, of Antigo, passed away 6/17/23 at the age of 31. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Rosemary L. Malchoski, of Wittenberg, passed away 6/19/23 at the age of 96. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com