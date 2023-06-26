City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Keep your firearms safe & secure, as well as available.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, June 15th

Officers were notified of a bike that was left on the side of local middle school.

Officers responded to a trespass situation near Barnard St. A subject was apparently scammed about renting a property. Subject had moved into said property and then found out the person they sent money to on Facebook was not the legal owners or authorized representatives. Subject was told they have to remove all their property immediately as the legal realty representatives were suppose to show the property later that same day.

Friday, June 16th

Officers received a call reported there was a dog in a vehicle outside the store, the vehicle was running.

A person came into the safety building to report a road rage incident. The complainant stated the other driver threatened him with physical harm. He stated he refused to exit his vehicle and then supplied images of the other driver & vehicle.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in a local restaurant parking lot after hours. Driver stated they were picking their child up from work.

Saturday, June 17th

Someone came into the Safety Building to report that someone was spray painting at the Skate Park. Officers followed up to note that it was an approved activity by Antigo Visual Arts.

Officers took one subject into custody near 9th Ave. after a caller reported subject had a gun and was breaking things.

Officers spent some time out lecturing 3 juveniles who were riding their scooters on 5th Ave., affecting traffic and their safety.

Dispatch was notified that someone had left their 7yr old and 2yr old home alone, reportedly to go “buy weed”. The subject was taken in on 2 warrants locally and 2 other warrants out of county.

Dispatch received a call stating someone was throwing items from the Hudson St. Bridge & vandalizing the bridge. Officers went to the scene to investigate. After looking for damage, officers spoke with some people that were camping – they stated that they did not hear or see anything.

Monday, June 19th

A local business representative went into the safety building to discuss a suspicious person call they had previously made. Complainant stated that when they called dispatch to report the suspicious person they were told to just tell them “… leave the premises”.

Dispatch received an animal complaint; caller stated there was a dog in a black SUV for at least 30min. outside a local furniture store. Caller noted the windows were all the way down & the vehicle was not running.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Tuesday, June 13th

Officers received a call regarding a missing person when a caller near S. Superior St. stated they were asked to watch their neighbors home for a week while they went to the hospital. Caller reported that was a month ago and the neighbor had still not returned; and now there is an eviction notice on the property. Officers were able to contact the family and connect them with the landlord and the neighbor who had been caring for the home & pets.

Friday, June 16th

Dispatch received a call regarding intoxicated boat drivers on Post Lake. DNR Warden happened to be on-site and he collected collaborating information about unsafe behaviors including racing eachother’s boats.

Officers received a reported vehicle theft from a residence near Cty. Rd. A. Caller stated that a 1965 Malibu SS was taken out of the garage on their property along with some other items and some damage was caused.

Officers & rescue crews were sent out near Wallrich Rd. after a couple called 911 dispatch stating they were lost and could not find the road. Crews were able to locate the missing couple and guide them back to the roadway. They were issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle on an ATV trail.

Saturday, June 17th

Dispatch received a 911 hang up call from a location near Industrial Park Rd. After making contact will caller, dispatch stated this is the (at least) 3rd time this person’s phone has called 911 while they are at work. Caller stated they have repeatedly turned off the SOS feature on their phone but it keeps turning back on. Dispatch advised caller to shut their phone off at work to prevent this.

Sunday, June 18th

Officers and fire crews responded to a forest fire near Sunset Ln., Elcho. Possible cause was listed as electrical.

Monday, June 19th

Dispatch took a call regarding a suspicious person near Otto Mauk Rd. Caller stated when they were walking back to their vehicle a male driving a black truck/SUV drove out from deep in the backwoods. Caller stated they attempted to make conversation multiple times and the suspicious person did not respond at all. Caller stated their behavior was out of the ordinary and they wondered what they were doing that far back in the woods even though the area is public land.

Officers received a parking complaint near Taylor Rd. A resident was upset about a neighbor who parks on the “roadway” when they come to the area. Complainant was advised that since the road is a dead end and the vehicle is off to the side, it isn’t a problem. Complainant disagreed and was swearing and yelling at both the officer and the vehicle owner.

Officers came upon a young toddler (1-2yrs old) outside in the roadway near 1st & Dorr St.