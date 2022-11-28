City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: When you approach your car, have your key in hand. Get in & relock your door.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Monday, November 14th

Officers responded to a call of suspicious persons near 6th Ave. Caller reported that 3 males were sitting in a pick-up truck and for an hour were getting out and getting back in. When officers arrived they were unable to locate the truck or any suspicious subjects in the area.

Officers responded to a suspicious person at a local business near Superior St. Officers reported the subject was intoxicated but they were leaving the premises and returning to their home.

Officers responded to a suspicious person at a local business near Neva Rd. Caller stated subject had taken their shoes off and was talking to themselves while looking up in the air.

Tuesday, November 15th

Officers took a subject into custody near Clermont St. Subject was arrested on multiple current warrants in several counties and new charges resulting from the warrant execution encounter.

Wednesday, November 16th

Officers responded to a residence near Fischer St. after a caller stated that their were dogs running in the yard. Caller continued stating that she had just moved back in and hopes these dogs weren’t going to be running again like the last time she lived there. Officers were unable to locate any dog tracks in the yard but did report many deer tracks.

Thursday, November 17th

Officers were advised that a found mountain bike had been abandoned near the power pole on Deleglise St. for the last 3 weeks.

Officers responded to a hit and run call near 5th Ave. Caller stated they were parked in the parking lot and when she returned to her vehicle there was damage on the driver’s door and read bumper. Lot owner will be reviewing video surveillance.

Saturday, November 19th

A local business near Neva Rd. reported they have been having issues with people using the back parking lot to do donuts and mess around with their vehicles. Officers were able to make contact with one driver who admitted to the intention of doing donuts in the lot. Officers advised how dangerous that can be and that after reviewing the footage he may be issued a citation.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Tuesday, November 15th

Officers responded to an accident involving property when a semi truck jackknifed near State Rd. 64 and Old 64 Rd. Traffic was temporarily blocked while they waited for a tow.

Officers responded to a school bus in the ditch near W Bear Lake Rd. and Hahlke Rd. Report states children were on the bus at the time of slide, however no children were present when officers arrived. Bus company stated they did not call a tow truck at the time of the incident, but were now advised they need to call the Sheriff Office right away.

Officers took a report for a garbage complaint regarding garbage dumped in the ditch near County Rd F. Caller cleaned up the garbage but gave vehicle information to officers for follow up.

Wednesday, November 16th

Officers assisted a citizen near Chillie Rd. after subject showed officers a necklace she was told was made to hold illegal substances. The officer informed her that while it could be used like that, as long as she was not using it like that it is perfectly legal to wear.

Officers dealt with an angry driver near S Superior St. after a traffic stop showed the driver did not have a license. When the drive was notified he would have to park the vehicle and could not drive away, the driver became very angry and began to scream at officers.

Friday, November 18th

Officers responded to call of reported gun shots near County Rd. F. After arriving near the reported area, officers were informed that people were shooting off fireworks for a birthday.

Saturday, November 19th

Officers took a report of suspicious person near Neva Rd. Officers further noted it was a driver finishing their shift with Doordash.

Officers responded to call regarding a drone flying over a garage near County Rd. A. Officers were unable to locate the drone or any evidence of report.

Sunday, November 20th

Officers and EMS responded to an accident with injuries near State Rd. 45 and County Rd J. Caller stated there were 2 occupants, one of which was ejected from the vehicle during a roller over.

Monday, November 21st

Officers responded to a mental health call near Owano St. A female was talking to some people but then realized she was imagining it. Subject was advised that there was no one in her house and that she shouldn’t do drugs.