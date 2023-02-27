City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Rehearse in your mind emergency plans for fire, criminal activity or medical emergencies. Be prepared and ready to take action.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, February 15th

Officers received a call stating they had witnessed a vehicle driving with children not properly secured in car seats. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and subject stated he has car seats for all the children. Officers advised him to use them.

Friday, February 17th

Officers attempted to make contact with an individual on bike just after midnight near 1st Ave. Officers followed the subject and when they pulled into the lot the subject went into, they were unable to locate the subject.

Saturday, February 18th

Officers received a call from a local resident near Mary St. asking to speak to an officer. Caller stated her neighbor is a registered sex offender and she wanted to report things he has said to her and how it made her feel.

Sunday, February 19th

Officers received a call reporting potential fraud. Caller stated that someone was selling food to raise rent money and called believes the food was purchased with food share funds and thinks this is fraud.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Monday, February 13th

Officers and fire crews responded to a fire call on a logging trail near Cty Rd. W & Trout Rd. When fire crews arrived they reported that the fire was mostly out & they were just cooling some of the remaining hot spots.

Saturday, February 18th

Officers assisted two hikers that got lost near Cty Rd. H & Five Cent Rd. Officers were able to track their location and give the hikers a ride back to their vehicle.