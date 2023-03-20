Antigo Times

Death Notices March 20th 2023

Death Notices March 20th 2023

By Natasha Winkler
March 20, 2023
Jane B. Markgraf, of Antigo, passed away 3/4/23 at the age of 71. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Erma A. Scolley, of Deerbrook, passed away 3/4/23 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Patricia A. Koeppel, of Phlox, passed away 3/5/23 at the age of 55. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Eugene V. West, of Elcho, passed away 3/5/23 at the age 89. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Joseph “Midge” N. Reszko, of Antigo, passed away 3/7/23 at the age of 75. Details at: www.strasserrollerfuneralhome.com

Leanna M. Schacher, of Antigo, passed away 3/5/23 at the age of 82. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Karen J. Weber-Rotta, of Weston, passed away 3/10/23 at the age of 80. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

Rosemary Deacy, of Deerbrook, passed away 3/11/23 at the age 83. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Jerome B. Thrun, of Birnamwood, passed away 3/12/23 at the age of 83. Details at: www.schmidtschulta.com

George “Butch” Schenk, of White Lake, passed away 3/12/23 at the age of 85. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Mark Allen, of Pelican Lake, passed away 3/12/23 at the age of 66. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

Clara B. Kalkofen, of Summit Lake, passed away 3/13/23 at the age of 96. Details at: www.bradleyfh.com

