City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you are away during high crime times (ie Holidays, off-season) consider leaving the lights and/or a television on to deter some criminals.

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, April 5th

Dispatch received a 911 hang up call from an open line. Dispatch noted, no distress heard. Dispatch disconnected and attempted to reconnect. Caller answered and insisted he did not call 911 and thought that the call back was a scam, he refused to give his date of birth and hung up on dispatch –twice.

Officers received a call regarding a power pole that was tipping over near S Morse St. & Forrest. DPW was on scene and WPS emergency was contacted.

Officers noted a cable line was hanging down and blowing into the roadway near Virginia St. & Freiburger Ave. Officers were able to tuck the line around the pole to temporarily contain it.

Thursday, April 6th

Officers took a subject in with an active Langlade Co. warrant after a traffic stop near 10th Ave. & Superior St.

An injured raccoon was spotted early morning near 2nd Ave. after a caller reported it in the roadway just “looking around”. It moved along rather quickly and officers stated they would keep an eye in the area throughout the day.

Friday, April 7th

A local reported a found phone when stating that someone had put a phone in her unlocked vehicle while she was at work. Officers were unable to locate the owner.

Officers received a call about a package that was delivered to the wrong address and the person signed for it and was intending to keep it. The intended recipient received notice his package was signed for and immediately became suspicious; driving to the addresses similar to his, he saw the box outside of a residence. Officers advised the unintended recipient that it is theft to keep a package that is not yours.

Saturday, April 8th

Officers received a call concerning a group of vehicles parked near Superior St. that had their headlights facing the roadway. Caller stated the lights were so bright she thought she was getting pulled over. Officers advised the vehicles and the lights were turned off.

Officers took several subjects into custody following a retail theft near State Rd. 64. All 3 subjects had/have previous convictions and/or warrants.

Monday, April 10th

Officers took a driver into custody after a traffic stop near Neva Rd. Driver had a warrant but was only given a verbal warning for no ins., expired registration & operating while suspended.

Tuesday, April 11th

Officers received a theft call. The female caller stated that her Chromebook was missing, that she didn’t want an officer but wanted the theft documented. When dispatch asked for more information, the caller stated “officers don’t do anything anyways” and hung up.

Officers received a call about a young male riding a go cart on the street near Lincoln St., & 8th Ave. without lights & signals. Officers were unable to locate.

Officers took a subject into custody after a foot chase near Nantasket St. Subject was reportedly walking in and out of the laundry room and slamming the door. Officers confirmed the subject had an active warrant.

Officers advised 2 juveniles riding their scooters on Neva Rd., they were advised to stay of Hwy 45.

Wednesday, April 12th

Officers took a call to assist a citizen when a patient at ALH, who was brought in by EMS was refusing to let EMS take him home without someone retrieving his electric wheelchair. The chair had been left at Walmart when EMS picked him up. Officers, with the assistance of AFD were able to get the patient home with the retrieved wheelchair.

One subject was detained after officers investigated a suspicious person call near 4th Ave. The subject was seen pacing back and forth and looking in apartment windows.

Sunday, April 16th

During a traffic stop near Nantasket St. & Smith Ave., two subjects were taken into custody. Being stopped for suspended plates, both subjects had active warrants, were on probation and were in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Thursday, April 6th

Officers confiscated a electronic weapon (taser) when a subject brought it, concealed, to the courthouse.

Several trees were leaning or blocking the road near Cty. Rd. AA. Several locals helped open the roadway but Hwy. Dept. sent a crew as well.

Friday, April 7th

Officers were notified of a bunch of trash that had been dumped near the landing on Polar Rd. The pile contained televisions that have had the precious metals removed. Town chairman was notified.

Officers received a call from a male reporting his girlfriend, who just moved in, was stashing drugs and paraphernalia in his house near Polar Rd.. Caller stated they both do drugs and there are needles there. While both subjects are on paper for previous convictions, there are no open cases currently. Officers advised subjects to just keep it civil.

Saturday, April 8th

Officers took report from the safety building, a local resident stating that for the last 5yrs there has been a hole in the basement ceiling and he finally looked in there. Subject stated finding stuffed animals, beer cans, and poison. Subject continued, stating he believes the previous tenant had committed suicide.

Tuesday, April 11th

Officers took report of criminal damage for a vehicle back window that appeared to be broke out sometime during the day near Cty. Rd. V.

A mini longhorn cow went for a leisurely evening stroll when the owner reported just before 7pm it got out a few hours earlier near Old 26 Rd. Just before 3am, the owner called back to report the cow came home on its own.

Wednesday, April 12th

Dispatch took a call for a burglary in progress near Cty. Rd. V when a caller stated that someone was trying to break into their house (which was broke into the day before). Caller than stated the older light gray hatchback then drove off.

Officers retrieved and properly disposed of a needle found in the ditch near Cty. Rd. G. Residents picked it up and brought it inside and then called officers.

Thursday, April 13th

Dispatch received a 911 call reporting the bridge was out near Mc Cloud Rd., stating there was over 5ft of water and there were no signs warning drivers or blocking road. Dispatch reported they were able to make contact with the town Supervisor who stated they would get it taken care of. Several hours later officers were able to confirm that road closed signs had been put up.

Multiple units responded to a small brush fire that got out of hand near Cty. Rd. F. Caller originally called in the fire call but then stated they didn’t want the fire dept and hung up. Units went to address anyways and did assist in extinguishing the fire. Caller did have a valid burn permit.

At least one subject was taken into custody after officers attempted to indentify an ATV type vehicle near N Langlade Rd. & North Ave. just before midnight. After some pursuit at least 2 subjects fled on foot, one of which was later detained.

Friday, April 14th

Officers noted a report for criminal damage when a caller reported someone had driven on her yard near Polar Rd., making large ruts in parts of the lawn.

Saturday, April 15th

One subject was arrested following a suspicious vehicle check near State Rd. 45 & Branch Rd. when officers noticed a vehicle in the field. While subject had no prior history of OWI, subject was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed as it was on private property.

Tuesday, April 18th

Officers took a subject in to custody for 2 geo-restricted warrants after getting a tip from Lincoln Co. that the subject was heading back into Langlade Co., after a traffic stop in the City of Merrill. Vehicle was spotted and stopped near State Rd. 64 & Ackley Rd.

Multiple Units responded to a accident involving property when a semi truck hit a power pole, snapping it in half near Lake St. & Wood St. Frontier was on scene just over an hour later.